A story out of the U.K. on November 17th caught my attention for several reasons.

Sky News: Taxis to school are 'lifeline' for children with special needs but councils face 'unsustainable' transport costs Sky https://news.sky.com/story/taxis-to-school-are-lifeline-for-children-with-special-needs-but-councils-face-unsustainable-transport-costs-13010311

The term ‘unsustainable’ sounds pretty dire, but I’m sure readers don’t get the full picture.

Why can’t local councils across England afford to get kids to school? That sounds simple enough.

Actually it’s not. It’s all about the numbers, which are huge.

England's largest councils have told Sky News they're facing a "simply unsustainable" funding crisis due to the soaring cost of transporting children with special needs to school. More money is now being spent on taxis and minibuses for SEND (Special Educational Needs or Disability) pupils by county councils than on family, youth and sure start services combined. School transport budgets are being described by the County Councils Network as "increasingly out of control"…. Some even face future bankruptcy if expenditure on special needs school transport stays the same, without intervention, it said.

With more disable students come higher costs.

A report by the Isos Partnership, released early to Sky News, predicts the cost of sending children with educational needs to school will top £1.1bn [$1.4B] in the next five years. That figure would mean costs tripling over a decade from £397m [$495M] in 2018/19 to £1.1bn [$1.4B] in 2027/28. The number of pupils eligible for free school transport has increased by 120% in the same period from 58,000 to 129,000. The increase in cost is driven by the "explosion" in the number of children receiving Education, Health and Care Plans (ECHPs), which set out support needed including transport.

Once again we’re told about the massive increases in disabled students, but where they’re all coming from is never talked about.

The number of children on these plans has doubled in eight years from 105,000 to 230,000 this year. The same number of SEND students are also now using cars and taxis as they are minibuses to get to school.

The cost is in the BILLIONS.

The County Councils Network is warning of a £4bn [$4.98B] funding deficit over the next three years. One in 10 councils say they are at risk of insolvency this year, rising to four in 10 in 2024/25 and six in 10 by 2025/26. Council leaders are calling on the government to step in and provide an "emergency injection of resources" in next week's autumn statement mini-budget.

The problem is compounded by the fact that so many kids have serious disabilities that can’t be provided for in their local areas. One example given involves two brothers with autism who require a taxi ride to a school 40 minutes from home. The bill for this is $21,000 a year.

Council leaders want the national government to bail them out.

The government reminds everyone that they’re already giving local councils BILLIONS for special needs students.

"Our published SEND and AP improvement plan sets out how we will make sure all children with special needs and disabilities receive the support they need. "We are also putting significant investment into the high needs budget, which is increasing by a further £440m [$548M] for 2024-25, bringing total funding to £10.5bn [$12B] - an increase of over 60% since 2019-20."

What stands out to me is the term ‘high needs budget.’ This means it is money for profoundly disabled children. All these increases that are routinely talked involve more very needy individuals.

If local councils around England think the costs to educate these students is ‘unsustainable,’ imagine what the future cost of care will do to them.

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