Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Apr 6, 2024

and then 1 in 2.-30 years and those on top are still saying-"better at diagnosing. Thanks, Anne

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture