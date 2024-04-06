There was a time, maybe 20 years ago, when I naively thought that eventually the autism numbers would get so bad that we’d all have to wake up to what’s really going on.

Incredibly, that never happened. The autism rate has reached incomprehensible levels all over the place, and no one cares.

Autism is a major news item all the time now, not because of the numbers themselves, but because we don’t have enough school places or services.

There is not a single voice anywhere asking where all these affected children are coming from. I have literally hundreds of recent news reports that I haven’t been able to post because the volume is so overwhelming.

We’re drowning in autism

Stories either talk about critical shortages OR they are celebrating autism acceptance.

The rate of one in 36 is mentioned a great deal, but there’s not a single voice worried about the next inevitable jump in the numbers.

CTV News Calgary in Canada reported that the Society for Autism Support, Services advocates for acceptance and inclusion for autistic people while announcing all the autism is “due to a combination of improved diagnosis, but also unknown factors.”

"Autism acceptance is critical if we want to create a truly inclusive Calgary where autistic citizens are able to thrive."

Shaw Local in Ontario ran the headline, Embracing Neurodiversity During Autism Acceptance Month

Autism Acceptance Month aims to shift the narrative from mere awareness to acceptance and appreciation of the diversity within the autism spectrum.

Ultimately the real suffering and struggles faced by individuals with autism and their families becomes irrelevant.

Autism has been rebranded into neurodiversity. The only things important are acceptance and funding. We are totally fine with one in 36 children with autism in the U.S., one in 25 in Australia, one in 21 in Ireland, and one in 20 in Northland Ireland.

I am convinced that there is no number that will set off an alarm.

A story from Belfast Live in Northern Ireland on April 4th proves my point.

The title was North Belfast mum opens up on baby son's autism diagnosis after spotting 'classic signs'

The mother talked about her son’s regression as just a typical part of autism.

It all started with her eldest Conor, now 11, who received his diagnosis at the age of two and a half. "Conor was quite young at the time of his diagnosis but he was displaying some of the classic signs," said Michelle, 39, who has shared her story to mark World Autism Acceptance Week. "He was very textbook - he lost his speech, had no eye contact and it was very hard to get him engaged in anything other than what he wanted to do.

Further on in the story we learn that two other of her four children also have autism. Having three children with autism is now normal and acceptable.

Further on in the story the local advocacy group called for being kind.

Autism NI’s Family Support Manager, Kris Morrison, said: “This World Autism Acceptance Week it would be great if the wider public could support our ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ message. “With one in 20 children having a diagnosis in Northern Ireland, we campaign to inspire and educate local people, communities, businesses, and government to ensure everyone can understand autism, and how to support autistic people and their families.

My question for Autism NI and everyone else who has surrendered autism, who will be left to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ when one in every 10 children has autism and after that, one in five?

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