I found an interesting article on November 21st from Yahoo Finance: Study: Autistic Children May Need Fewer Hours of Treatment Than Previously Thought https://finance.yahoo.com/news/study-autistic-children-may-fewer-184100897.html

I’m sure it is welcome news for insurance companies AND state governments faced with the exploding cost of providing Medicaid funded ABA therapy.

Here are highlights:

A study published yesterday suggests autism care led by parents and caregivers may be more effective than traditional clinical treatment – and that less treatment may be needed than previously thought. The new data from Catalight challenges long-held assumptions about autism care, with broad implications for how parents, clinicians, policymakers and payers approach treatment decisions…. …“Our data shows that children in the parent- led group made greater gains in their social skills than children in the paraprofessional-led group. Notably, children in both groups made significant progress despite receiving a relatively low amount of treatment – under 9 hours per week, on average.”… Families in the study chose whether to receive parent-led or paraprofessional-led ABA. The authors suggested that future research should include randomized clinical trials to further support the findings of the study.

Two recent stories highlight what’s happening.

Sept 21, 2023, Denver 7: Families push state to increase funding to autism service providers as several pull out of Colorado https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/families-push-state-to-increase-funding-to-autism-service-providers-as-several-pull-out-of-colorado

Advocates and parents of children with autism continue to call on state workers and leaders to address funding issues that are pushing autism service providers out of the state. Dozens visited the Colorado State Capitol Wednesday, as representatives from Colorado’s Medicaid program — called the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) — presented to state lawmakers in the Joint Budget Committee. This follows one of the largest providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, Hopebridge Autism Therapy, pulling out of Colorado earlier this summer….

Aug 11, 2023, Fox 59, Indianapolis: Proposal could cut Indiana Medicaid reimbursement rates for autism therapy for kids https://fox59.com/news/politics/proposal-could-cut-indiana-medicaid-reimbursement-rates-for-autism-therapy-for-kids/

Nearly 60 parents and advocates signed a joint letter to Gov. Holcomb asking to stop proposed cuts for autism therapy this week. Last year, Indiana Medicaid programs provided 6,200 kids with what’s known as “Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy,” or “ABA” for short. Tuesday, the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) alerted ABA providers across the state it would propose a standard reimbursement rate for care administered by an RBT of $55 per hour. However, several providers say the average market rate is closer to $100 per hour, which means the proposal could cut funding by almost half across the board…. Hodge said since the clinic opened in October 2022, 38 of 40 families served have used Medicaid vouchers. Hodge said she fears proposed cuts to Medicaid reimbursement rates could mean decreased staffing, training and personalized care for kids….

In an age when all the disabled children flooding our schools are promoted as “neurodiverse” and not evidence of a health care disaster, parents are now told THEY’RE THE BEST CHOICE for providing costly ABA and kids do really need all those hours of therapy.

Problem solved!

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