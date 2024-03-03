On March 1st I received an email from YouTube informing me that they had removed part of a video interview I did with James Lyons Weiler, PhD seven years ago.

It started out friendly enough:

Hi Anne Dachel,

Then I learned how unfriendly they really are:

We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube: Video: James Lyons Weiler 3

I went back to look at the interview I did on January 5, 2017.

I recorded this interview, like all my interviews, with a separate video for each question, ONLY #3 is still there.

This is puzzling to me. I’ve done dozens of interviews with top doctors and scientists, and those interviews are all there, including a number I did with the most criticized expert of all, Dr. Andy Wakefield.

Anyway, I’m curious as to why they picked on James Lyons Weiler’s comments from seven years ago and why nothing is actually removed.

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SEE FULL EMAIL FROM YOUTUBE BELOW:

Hi Anne Dachel,

We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy . We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube:

We realize this may be disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal this decision - you'll find more details below.

What our policy says

Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the World Health Organization isn't allowed on YouTube.

How we find violations

We use a combination of automated systems and human reviews to detect violations of our Community Guidelines.

What you can do next

We want to help you keep your content on YouTube, so please:

Review YouTube's Community Guidelines .

Double check how your content may have violated our guidelines.

Appeal here if you think we've made a mistake.

Learn about your resolution options.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to us here .