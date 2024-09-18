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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Sep 18, 2024

I always went with the "living too close to freeways explanation(kidding). The voting is a huge conundrum. If Trump is elected, we better pray he supports RFK,Jr. fully. I could never vote for someone who says-"Get you Covid vaccines and save lives.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Sep 18, 2024

Can we call it what it is instead of what it is not? Autism... a made up name.

Vaccine encephalitis - now that describes what it is instead of what it is not.

Once we start calling it by its correct name maybe after the collapse that is coming we might be able to get spectrum kids the treatment they require.

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