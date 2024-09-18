WHERE IS AUTISM?

Age of Autism published an open letter to Donald Trump on Sept 17th from John Gilmore, someone who’s worked for two decades in the autism community. He expressed the concerns of many of us about how Trump’s administration would address autism.

In 2016, we believed that Donald Trump would focus on autism as an epidemic and devote independent, legitimate research into the controversial link between the ever-increasing vaccination schedule and the unending increases in the disorder.

NOTHING HAPPENED.

In 2016, the official autism rate was one in every 68 U.S. children, one in every 42 boys.

TODAY, the rate has advanced to one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys. Incredibly, the whole issue of autism has faded away. After years of “celebrating” autism and calling it “neurodiversity” every April, along with bestowing the designation “autism friendly” on public businesses, police departments and even whole cities, we can hardly remember a world without children being “on the spectrum.”

My fear is that inflation, the border, foreign wars and other national concerns will take center stage once again, if Trump returns.

Harris has never shown any alarm or even mild concern over what autism is doing to children, but she has taken pharma money in large amounts, so I doubt if she’d want to upset that applecart.

Michael Smith, a veteran in the autism community, posted a link on my Facebook. It was to a PBS News report from February, 2017, Today. AP fact check: Trump’s iffy grasp of autism research by Lauran Neergaard and Calvin Woodward, Associated Press

Neergaard and Woodward slammed Donald Trump for linking vaccines to autism, and for daring to raise concern over the autism rate. They said the American Academy of Pediatrics denounced him for this, and “health professionals” were “alarmed.”

The article reverted to the time honored explanation that all the autism we’re seeing is nothing new.

About 1 in 68 school-aged children has autism or related disorders, a rate that has stayed about the same for two years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in March. . . .

That increase is explained in large part by more awareness of the developmental disorder and changes in practice that broadened the definition for an autism diagnosis.

Labeling also is an issue, as parents became more likely to seek out the increasing services for autism and related disorders that are available in schools and other settings.

There was a hint that maybe there is more autism.

Still, the CDC says that a true increase in the number of people with autism cannot be ruled out.

In that case the CDC will haul out their endless research in recent decades blaming MOMS for autism.

The possible environmental links to autism have long been a replay of the “refrigerator mom” of the 1950s and 60s when cold, unaffectionate mothers were blamed when a child became autistic.

Over the last 20 years that has continued. Numerous studies have linked autism to moms and their behavior once again.

I have seen news reports about official studies linking autism to fat moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who live too close to freeways, drinking moms, smoking moms, moms who have premature babies, moms who have babies too close together, moms who lack vitamin D, moms on antidepressants, and the latest one links autism to prenatal exposure to plastic.

I call this “autism busywork” because it looks like experts are doing something while never finding out anything for sure about autism.

The AP “fact check” by Lauran Neergaard and Calvin Woodward back in 2017 was a perfect example of how members of the media, under the direction of their corporate funders, will never miss an opportunity to marginalize what autism is doing to this country, while attacking anyone who dares to raise suspicions over vaccine safety.

IF the issue of autism comes up before the election, I fully expect the mainstream media to once again deny anything is really wrong. Of course, today it’s not one in 68, like it was seven years ago. But the current, one in 36 children, one in every 22 boys, has everyone just as unconcerned today as they were back in 2017.

BUT THE INCREASES ARE RELENTLESS.

The one in 36 rate is clearly out-of-date and will probably be updated this coming April.

Much more alarming statistics have been reported and subsequently ignored.

One in 21 in Ireland One in 13 boys

One in 20 in Northern Ireland One in 12 boys

One in 25 in Australia One in 15 boys

One in 23 in Scotland One in 14 boys

One in 22 in California One in 13 boys

One in 29 in British Columbia One in 18 boys

Nearly one in 20 in Florida

What is remarkable in all this is how politicians, health officials, medical organizations and the media can have such total disregard for children and their suffering. Thirty percent of these kids are nonverbal. Thirty percent present a risk of eloping and possibly drowning, and thirty percent of autistic children regressed into autism. Why is all this happening to ever-increasing numbers of children? How bad do the numbers have to get?

John Gilmore said, “If Trump wants our votes, he needs to consistently, loudly and clearly support specific proposals with a timetable. What are you going to and when?”

If Trump is elected, he needs to hold people accountable for the past 20 years of corruption, collusion and cover-up surrounding every aspect of autism.

PLEASE SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment