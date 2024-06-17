Below is a current Substack article by political economist, Dr. Toby Rogers. I wanted to share this because it is a brilliant and succinct account of the dire situation we’re in as a country and a planet.

A FORK IN THE ROAD

Just imagine for a moment what the world will look like if we do NOT win:

The soulless idiotic grifters — Fauci, Offit, Hotez, Califf, Cohen, Marks, etc. — will continue to be the gatekeepers and create the official narrative on all things related to vaccines.

The CDC will keep adding more and more vaccines to the schedule — 100, 110, 120 — a shot every time you visit any doctor from now until you die “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Autism rates will continue to climb. Autism prevalence is already at 8% to 10% in Black and Latino communities. 15% to 20% autism rates are well within the realm of possibility in the next decade.

Chronic illness will afflict an ever-growing share of the population. 54% of kids already suffer from one or more chronic illnesses. On the present course, 80% to 90% rates of chronic illness in the adult population seem well within the realm of possibility in the near future.

The DoD/WHO/BMGF/UNC will continue to release new gain-of-function viruses every two years or anytime Pharma’s profits sag or whenever there’s an election that they need to win.

Pharma will keep cranking out gene therapies that have negative efficacy while making people sick, causing infertility and birth defects, and increasing all-cause mortality by 15%.

The mainstream media will continue hyping pandemics every day with ominous onscreen death trackers and breathless reporting from people who have no idea what they are talking about and are probably A.I. anyway.

Athletes will keep collapsing from cardiac arrest during the middle of games. Medics will just rush onto the field to pick up the dead and dying and the game will go on as if it has always been thus. Musicians will keep cancelling shows for unexplained reasons. Celebrities and everyday citizens in the prime of life will keep dying with no official cause of death ever declared.

Doctors, scientists, and professors will keep saying ‘Oh gee golly shucks whatever could it be!?’ — while not discovering anything of importance because they are always looking in the wrong place for the answers.

Tax revenues will decline and double digit inflation will be the norm as there are not enough workers to produce goods and services and the federal government will keep printing more money to cover debts they’ll never be able to repay.

Artificial intelligence will become more and more essential to daily life because people are so cognitively impaired even as artificial intelligence makes less and less sense because it is training on large language models filled with nonsense and controlled by corporate-friendly algorithms.