Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Louis Conte's avatar
Louis Conte
Sep 27, 2024

This is a huge moment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzizUm9-acs

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2 replies by Anne Dachel
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Sep 27, 2024

We all have our come to Jesus moments, but this man (ultimately) is two faced. He had a perfect chance to educate himself about masks... it was no secret they would not fend off a tiny virus, etc. He should have known better and yet obviously, he said and did things to be one of the group of traitors that inflicted COVID on us... I am glad he is talking sense... better late than never, but he has no credibility at this point.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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