Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testifies during a House Subcommittee

I was really surprised to see that the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, has come out publicly endorsing Trump because of his collaboration with Robert Kennedy, Jr. and his plan to Make America Healthy Again.

Newsweek published Redfield’s opinion piece on Sept 24th. It seemed very much like a “come to Jesus moment.”

. . .what is slowly destroying our children.

Donald Trump Has a Plan to Make America's Children Healthy Again. It's a Good One | Opinion Dr. Robert Redfield In 2019, the Trump Administration set a course to address chronic disease, funding earlier interventions to curb the growing crisis. Five years later, this issue is exactly where it needs to be: at the center of the presidential debate, now in a unique partnership. To heal our children, a president must see the possible and lead our nation to act. After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr. Talk of healthcare reform often centers on cost to consumers. We know chronic disease is more than 75 percent of the country's $4 trillion annual health care expenditure. Unfortunately, we have become a sick nation. We're paying too much for chronic disease, and this must change. It's time to make America healthy again. Increasingly, it starts with our children. According to National Survey of Children's Health, more than 40 percent of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition. Parents reported around 41 percent of children under 18 had "current or lifelong health conditions" when asked about 25 health conditions. For instance, obesity in American children has increased dramatically since John F. Kennedy's presidency, from around 4 percent in the 1960s to almost 20 percent in 2024. The causes of childhood obesity are complex, but a primary origin is clearly the modern American diet of highly processed foods. But our food problem goes well beyond obesity: Pesticides are proven risk factors for neurodevelopmental outcomes in kids, causing maladies like ADHD. If the next president prioritizes the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to identify which exposures are contributing to the spike in chronic disease in children, we will finally find out and end what is slowly destroying our children.

This is shocking to me after decades of the top people at the CDC recognizing the gigantic increases in neurologically damaged children with their biennial updates, always dismissing the idea that more children actually have autism.

No one at the CDC has ever used the word “crisis” when talking about autism, and one has to wonder why NIH isn’t currently alarmed about the spike in chronic disease in children.

MORE COVERAGE

Sept 25, 2024, VIN News: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Endorses Donald Trump, Acknowledges Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Accuracy in COVID-19 Critique

WASHINGTON D.C. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has officially endorsed former President Donald Trump, praising Trump’s approach to health policy and administration. This endorsement was delivered in a Newsweek editorial, where Redfield expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to “restore American health” and tackle issues within the U.S. health system. Kennedy described the moment, saying, “This was breathtaking to me because this is the guy who’s the head of the CDC that I’ve been criticizing for years.” Redfield, who had lunch with Kennedy following the endorsement, acknowledged the sharp critiques but stated that RFK Jr.’s analysis was accurate.

Sept 25, 2024, The Hill: Trump’s former CDC chief calls RFK Jr. ‘right man for the job’ on chronic diseases

. . . “After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr.,” Redfield wrote. Redfield said he wants former President Trump to follow through on his promise to establish a panel of top experts working with Kennedy to investigate the increase of chronic health problems and childhood diseases.

Dr. Redfield now links pesticides to “neurodevelopmental issues” like ADHD.

Would autism spectrum disorder be among those issues?

I would like to compare Redfield’s current statements to an earlier New York Time piece that he coauthored.

Jan 20, 2021, This Is the Truth About Vaccines

Deadly diseases that should be seen only in history books are showing up in our emergency rooms. . . . But misinformation about vaccines is still widely reported, so we feel it is crucial to state clearly and unambiguously: Vaccines do not cause autism and they do not contain toxic chemicals.

Actually, according to Children’s Health Defense and the National Vaccine Information Center, vaccines contain a myriad of poisons.

NVIC https://www.nvic.org/newsletter/jan-2018/are-vaccine-ingredients-safe

The list includes things like: aluminum, formaldehyde, hydrocortisone, polysorbate 80, MSG, squalene, antibiotics, human, animal and insect DNA, triton x-100, phenol, sodium borate.

And since children get multiple vaccinations during those “well baby checks,” it’s actually quite a toxic cocktail they receive.

Dr. Redfield needs to recognize that the poisons that are “slowly destroying our children” found in every supermarket aisle, pantry shelf and school lunch were all given the GREEN LIGHT by the FDA.

Now we are to understand that the ultra processed foods that make up the majority of our diet are really making us chronically ill, but vaccines are still safe?

. . . finally find out and end what is slowly destroying our children.

The truth is, any effort to make our children healthy has got to include the dismantling of our current childhood vaccination schedule. Our children’s health will continue to decline until every child is sick and disabled if we don’t stop injecting toxins directly into the most vulnerable among us.

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