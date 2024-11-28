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KM
Nov 28, 2024

For the first time today, I confided to a close friend that I had been vaccine injured. First time I'd told anyone. I was very nervous as I had no idea how she'd react. I said "I'm going to say something controversial, I was injured by a vaccine". Her response? "That's not controversial! You're putting a foreign substance in your body. It's like any medicine - some people are going to have reactions or adverse effects or whatever....". Indeed! Why is this so hard? As in, why is this such a big hurdle, so hard for people to comprehend? And yet, until I was injured, I was pro-vax....

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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KM
Nov 28, 2024

It beggars belief that the industry went crying to Congress saying too many people are getting injured by the vaccines, please remove liability! And Congress goes, "Sure! Done!" and not, "well, what is wrong with the vaccines???".

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