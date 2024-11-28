Podcaster Joe Rogan interviewed actor Josh Brolin, and in this three minute clip, they discussed vaccine injury and the liability protection that the vaccine makers [and doctors] enjoy

It would probably come as a surprise to most people that since 1986, people can’t sue either the doctor or the vaccine maker if someone is injured by a vaccine. The drug companies demanded it, and the government complied.

Over the next few years, the number of vaccines on the childhood schedule exploded.

Nov 26, 2024, VIDEO: The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan & Josh Brolin: Unpacking Vaccine Side Effects and Industry Motives

3:27 minutes

Brolin: When we move up here, it’s like, it’s going to be—

Rogan: So your face started to sag?

Brolin: So literally, I’m like washing my face, and I’m doing this, and it just started going. . .

Rogan: When was this?

Brolin: Four months ago.

Rogan: That’s a side effect of the vaccine too. It’s one of the side effects of the COVID 19 vaccines.

Brolin: I’ve also heard speech impediments. I’ve heard a lot of things. Kid taking vaccines, some things happening.

Rogan: That vaccine in particular, the mRNA one. I know quite a few people that developed Bell’s palsy from them.

Brolin: Are you serious?

Rogan: Facial paralysis. I know two people specifically who developed facial like droopy face. It went away.

Brolin: When my older kids were young there were like 17 vaccinations, and now that my younger kids are young, there’s 56.

Rogan: 72.

Brolin: Yeah.

Rogan: A series of them, but it’s ultimately 72 shots.

Brolin: It’s a scary prospect.

Rogan: Well, the f—d up thing is, if you talk about it, you’re an anti-vqaxxer, and you’re a conspiracy theorist.

--But that’s a big one because they’ve done a really good job of demonizing anyone who questions a medicine that might be correlated with a bunch of f—king serious diseases.

And for whatever reason—

Brolin: Profit.

Rogan: Yeah, they’ve just done a great job of gaslighting people and scaring the s—t out of people by labeling anybody—

Like, look what they did to Jenny McCarthy. Do you remember when Jenny McCarthy had a kid and her kid had autism, and she thought that autism had possibly come from vaccines?

They basically ran her out of Hollywood.

Brolin: But why would they do that? What’s the reason?

Rogan: Money.

Brolin: What do they benefit?

Vaccine makers have no liability

Rogan: The things is, during the Reagan administration, the vaccine companies, pharmaceutical drug companies that are making vaccines, they said, we are unable to make these vaccines if we’re liable.

Because if we’re liable, there’s too many lawsuits are going to come our way because vaccines cannot be completely safe and effective just by virtue of the mechanism in which they work.

You have an irritant; you have this virus, this dead virus. Your body sees the aluminum or whatever it is. It reacts to that in a negative way, and it finds the dead virus. It develops antibodies just by the way they work.

When you vaccinate an enormous amount of people, you’re going to have a certain amount of people that have a negative reaction.

If we have lawsuits for every person who has an negative reaction, we’re going to go out of business.

So they made them immune. They made them immune, and you know what happened?

Immediately they’re like, well, you need a vaccine for this, and you need a vaccine for this, and you need to get a vaccine for that.

Brolin: Knowing that there was no drawback.

Rogan: Hepatitis B vaccines, babies. Right when you’re born.

There’s also doctors that say, it doesn’t even really work for babies. But what you’re doing is you’re conditioning the parents to accept the fact that your child is going to get regularly vaccinated.

My doctor, fortunately, our pediatrician wanted to put the kids on a different schedule, a slower schedule. And he didn’t want them to have any vaccines until they were two.

Brolin: Your doctor in California?

Rogan: Yes, but he was not like a quack. He was like, I think the way to do it— there’s a schedule of vaccines your kids have to get unless you have religious exemptions.

Brolin: But let’s not assault your children with a potential poison because everybody is different.

Your thoughts?

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