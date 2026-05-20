In a one minute exchange between Dr. Peter McCullough and Just the News editor in chief John Solomon, McCullough called out NIH and the CDC for their total failure to do anything about autism, except watch the rate explode.

VIDEO:

Just the news: Dr. Peter McCullough: Autism rates “a giant oversight” by federal health agencies | Just The News

John Solomon:

I want to talk about something close to my own heart. I have an autistic adult son, and you on a regular basis call out the fact that we have such a prevalence of autism, but it doesn’t get hardly the attention that so many of the other medical illnesses do.

Why is that? How is it that we could have one in 35, one in 36, one in 37 Americans with autism and it’s not on top radar of top health officials.

Dr. McCullough:

Autism is a giant oversight by the National Institutes of Health and the CDC. The CDC has an autism spectrum network [ADDM], John, 16 centers, 25,000 autistic children carefully captured in these data sets. No therapeutic trials, no investigation into you know what are the determinants of what's behind this, and the CDC is just saying to plan for more special needs. I think it’s a very nihilistic approach. Let’s hope with new leadership that we start to do two things: ONE, figure out what is driving this autism epidemic, and TWO, how to reverse it and get these kids back on track.

Reality check

I think that it’s obvious to all what’s really behind the total neglect of autism by our federal health authorities. They know what’s causing autism. They’ve known it for decades.

Very powerful forces are preventing anyone from honestly addressing this unprecedented health care disaster.

Imagine the resistance against revealing that an untested, ever-expanding, liability-free vaccine schedule mandated for every children in America has resulted in unimaginable levels of damage.

We are somehow supposed to believe that nothing is happening. Stunning increases in autism are always “greater awareness.” Furthermore, no one has any concern about the one in six U.S. children with developmental delays. That can keep increasing too.

Health officials are equally oblivious to the collapsing physical health of today’s children. Allergies, asthma, seizure disorders, diabetes are now normal and acceptable for children of the 21st century.

Robert Kennedy Jr, as HHS Secretary, may call autism an epidemic, but the rest of the officials running our agencies remain satisfied that autism has never increased and the prevalence today is just the result of greater awareness and that awareness will continue to increase indefinitely. No federal health spokesperson has ever used the word “crisis” when speaking about autism. (I can say that after 20+ years of covering their statements.)

See: One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up

We have a whole month every April where we are gaslighted into thinking that all the autism everywhere is nothing to worry about.

After decades of denial, it is far too late for those in charge to suddenly announce that the increases are real and that autism is not natural “neurodiversity,” but vaccine-induced brain injury.

No one at the CDC seems concerned about the disparity between the official U.S. rate of one in 31 children, one in 19 boys and the California numbers of one in 19 children, one in 12 boys. Perhaps the reason is that this is where we are all headed.

The recent announcement of a new autism rate in Northern Ireland, one in every every 16 children, one in every 11.6 boys wasn’t met with alarm. Instead it was rationalized as just more awareness.

No rate is too high when it comes to autism in NI. See: Autism In Northern Ireland

And with 17,000 children waitlisted for an autism assessment in the six counties of Northern Ireland, it’s guaranteed that the one in 16 rate is only temporary.

Dr. McCullough may want decisive action and real answers, but based on the past treatment of autism, that’s never going to happen.

Warning for mothers-to-be

So mothers-to-be in California (and probably the rest of the U.S.) need to resign themselves to the fact that they have a one in 19 chance of having an autistic child, one in 12, if it’s a boy. Learn the signs. Get early intervention.

(And if anyone wants to see further video proof of the CDC’s malfeasance, just watch the interview of Dr. Julie Gerberding by CNN’s Sanjay Gupta. CDC Director’s 2008 Admission that Vaccines Cause Autism on CNN. It was a masterful display of coverup.)

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“