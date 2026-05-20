Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Peter's avatar
Peter
6d

Just like the book brave new world. The technocrats are creating a new species of humans for their abuse pleasure and just able enough to serve them.

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Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
3d

"How is it that we could have one in 35, one in 36, one in 37 Americans with autism and it’s not on top radar of top health officials." Because every bit of those so called services, researchers and thousand of NGO's plus product's and drugs are banking Big Money...!

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