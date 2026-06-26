Anne’s Substack

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Anna Quandt
2d

Anne, you have written extensively about Northern Ireland. Is there something specific to Northern Ireland ?

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

A former friend of mine from college often says, "Vaccinate your children!"

Meanwhile, her son has special needs. I wonder if it ever occurred to her that he might not have been born that way.

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