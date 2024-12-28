Anne’s Substack
Loss of Brain Trust
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams RFK, Jr., forgets about Hannah Poling
Gupta in 2008 versus 2025
Jan 16
•
Anne Dachel
17
18
ENGLAND: No Hope Left for Ending the Special Education Catastrophe
"Local government funding has collapsed, with several authorities already going bankrupt"
Jan 16
•
Anne Dachel
5
3
Ingraham Angle: Dr. Drew Pinsky backs RFK, Jr.
Kennedy wants vaccines "subjected to the same scrutiny as every other therapeutic agent"
Jan 12
•
Anne Dachel
5
2
Experts link toxic chemicals to soaring rates of childhood cancer, autism
WHY WE NEED ROBERT KENNEDY, JR AT HHS
Jan 11
•
Anne Dachel
6
2
CT Sen. Chris Murphy Needs to Start Caring about Children
And stop attacking Robert F. Kennedy
Jan 8
•
Anne Dachel
10
2
When will the U.K. wake up to the special education disaster?
‘In 20 years, it’s the worst it’s ever been.’
Jan 7
•
Anne Dachel
8
3
The Media and the Really Big Lie about Autism
What we all must believe
Jan 6
•
Anne Dachel
22
7
Senator Susan Collins (ME) is 'proud' of reauthorizing the Autism CARES Act--WHY?
After two decades, why bother?
Jan 1
•
Anne Dachel
11
17
December 2024
Tucker Carlson with Aaron Siri; the truly dark and grotesque side of vaccines
What the public needs to know
Dec 28, 2024
•
Anne Dachel
16
13
Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers; 'It doesn't work'
Robert Redfield decries 'lack of honesty,' 'lack of openness' on the part of health officials
Dec 21, 2024
13
9
TIME Magazine: There is NO HOPE when it comes to autism
Autism: No known cause, prevention or cure
Dec 20, 2024
•
Anne Dachel
10
9
GOP Senator Shares RFK's Concerns over Vaccines
Where is the VAXXED/UNVAXXED study that could settle this controversy once and for all?
Dec 18, 2024
•
Anne Dachel
15
5
