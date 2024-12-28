Anne’s Substack

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams RFK, Jr., forgets about Hannah Poling
Gupta in 2008 versus 2025
  
Anne Dachel
ENGLAND: No Hope Left for Ending the Special Education Catastrophe
"Local government funding has collapsed, with several authorities already going bankrupt"
  
Anne Dachel
Ingraham Angle: Dr. Drew Pinsky backs RFK, Jr.
Kennedy wants vaccines "subjected to the same scrutiny as every other therapeutic agent"
  
Anne Dachel
Experts link toxic chemicals to soaring rates of childhood cancer, autism
WHY WE NEED ROBERT KENNEDY, JR AT HHS
  
Anne Dachel
CT Sen. Chris Murphy Needs to Start Caring about Children
And stop attacking Robert F. Kennedy
  
Anne Dachel
When will the U.K. wake up to the special education disaster?
‘In 20 years, it’s the worst it’s ever been.’
  
Anne Dachel
The Media and the Really Big Lie about Autism
What we all must believe
  
Anne Dachel
Senator Susan Collins (ME) is 'proud' of reauthorizing the Autism CARES Act--WHY?
After two decades, why bother?
  
Anne Dachel
December 2024

Tucker Carlson with Aaron Siri; the truly dark and grotesque side of vaccines
What the public needs to know
  
Anne Dachel
Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers; 'It doesn't work'
Robert Redfield decries 'lack of honesty,' 'lack of openness' on the part of health officials
TIME Magazine: There is NO HOPE when it comes to autism
Autism: No known cause, prevention or cure
  
Anne Dachel
GOP Senator Shares RFK's Concerns over Vaccines
Where is the VAXXED/UNVAXXED study that could settle this controversy once and for all?
  
Anne Dachel
